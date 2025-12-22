Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.6840. Approximately 142,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 410,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LILA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 4.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 727.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company’s operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.