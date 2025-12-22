Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 and last traded at GBX 115.50, with a volume of 3771437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.66.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported GBX (0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seraphim Space Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 473.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%.

Insider Activity

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Angela Lane acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £6,240. Also, insider Will Whitehorn bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 per share, with a total value of £8,580. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

