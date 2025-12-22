CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 347 and last traded at GBX 347, with a volume of 288454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Stock Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £121.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.12.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income news, insider Seema Paterson purchased 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 per share, for a total transaction of £1,947.12. Also, insider Louise Hall acquired 4,000 shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £11,360. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trust plc (LSE: CYN) actively invests in global energy and mining companies, with a focus on total return. It also pays a regular quarterly dividend. The flexible mandate allows the Company to shift its portfolio weighting between energy and mining, with the aim of maximising returns depending on the point in the cycle, whilst providing relative value opportunities.

The closed end structure is well suited to allowing the investment management team to focus on the best returns profile, rather than liquidity as is the case with Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”).

Further Reading

