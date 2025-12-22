Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 30.9% – Should You Buy?

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) was up 30.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.32. Approximately 337,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 52,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 32.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$314.33 million, a P/E ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

