Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 389786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$55.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador. The company also holds interests in the Pijilí project that consists of five concessions covering an area of 3,254 hectares located in Azuay, Ecuador; the Macara project which includes Macara Mina concession covering an area of 288 hectares, and Bonanza mining concession which covers an area of 1,519 hectares; two concessions in the Rumiñahui project; a single concession covering 229 hectares in the Los Osos Project; and a single concession covering an area of 2,350 hectares in the Santiago Project.

