London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,750 and last traded at GBX 2,900, with a volume of 18 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,750.

London Security Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,457.14. The stock has a market cap of £355.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.33.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

Featured Stories

