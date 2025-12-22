Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 790839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.50 price target on Monument Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Monument Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.68.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, precious metals, and other base metal properties in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

