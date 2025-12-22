Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVB Financial (CVBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF):

12/19/2025 – CVB Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $21.00 to $22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – CVB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/14/2025 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – CVB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – CVB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – CVB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/23/2025 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/17/2025 – CVB Financial had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 27,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

