Golconda Gold (CVE:GG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Golconda Gold Ltd. (CVE:GG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 85167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Golconda Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$169.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31.

About Golconda Gold

(Get Free Report)

Golconda Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold mining properties in Canada, the United States, and South Africa. It operates the Galaxy Property situated in the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Galane Gold Ltd. and changed its name to Golconda Gold Ltd. in October 2022. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golconda Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golconda Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.