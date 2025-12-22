Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.84. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 1,196 shares changing hands.

Bank of East Asia Stock Up 5.1%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

About Bank of East Asia

Bank of East Asia, Limited is a Hong Kong–based commercial bank established in 1918. As one of the territory’s largest independently owned banks, it provides a comprehensive range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The institution operates through a network of branches and digital channels designed to support both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

The bank’s core offerings include personal banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and wealth management solutions.

