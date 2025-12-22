Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 513502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 30.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.41.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

