Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.77 and last traded at $72.7190, with a volume of 36187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

