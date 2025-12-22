Card Factory (LON:CARD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68.90 and last traded at GBX 69.90, with a volume of 4444451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 price target on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of £244.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.13.

Card Factory (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.80 EPS for the quarter. Card Factory had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Card Factory plc will post 15.8347676 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert McWilliam purchased 13,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £9,973.44. Also, insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 14,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 per share, with a total value of £9,905.70. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,104. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

