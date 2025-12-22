Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.2250 and last traded at $4.2250. 1,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Hypermarcas Stock Down 4.3%

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $408.83 million during the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

