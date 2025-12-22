Comparing Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) & American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS)

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Defense Systems has a beta of 9.74, indicating that its share price is 874% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innovative Solutions and Support and American Defense Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 1 2 2 3.20 American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Innovative Solutions and Support presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.45%. Given American Defense Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Defense Systems is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and American Defense Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $84.30 million 3.76 $7.00 million $0.87 20.63 American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than American Defense Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and American Defense Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 18.54% 28.01% 16.84% American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats American Defense Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers the engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utility management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, the Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

