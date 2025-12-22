Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $78,416.00 in Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D’amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $78,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $175,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,908 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $189,140.04.

On Friday, October 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,071 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $196,330.80.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Andrew D’amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Andrew D’amico sold 14,677 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $1,211,292.81.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

Vicor Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of VICR traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. 458,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $112.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vicor by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

