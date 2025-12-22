Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.98 and last traded at $119.66, with a volume of 60689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.44 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total value of $351,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375. The trade was a 20.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,928 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 751,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 156,956 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 510,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,488,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.