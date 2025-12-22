Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.57 and last traded at $50.4950, with a volume of 1998156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Truist Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 15.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $239,682.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,606.85. This represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,440,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,177,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,478 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 107,642,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,717,000 after buying an additional 346,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,191,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,855,000 after buying an additional 74,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,774,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,566,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,185,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

