Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 2821543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roche from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 361,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roche by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.0% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 198,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann?La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

