Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 161,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,309 shares.The stock last traded at $36.0560 and had previously closed at $35.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ASMB shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

Featured Stories

