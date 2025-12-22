Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$82.45 and last traded at C$82.15, with a volume of 16479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.2833 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

