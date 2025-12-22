Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.57 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 68675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INBX. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.66. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $11,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,330.50. This represents a 83.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 71.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inhibrx Biosciences by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Inhibrx Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, headquartered in La Jolla, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation protein therapeutics. The company’s proprietary protein engineering platform enables the design and production of multispecific and multivalent biologics with tailored binding characteristics and favorable pharmacokinetic properties. By leveraging high-throughput screening and structure-based design, Inhibrx aims to create molecules that address challenging targets in oncology, regenerative medicine and other areas of unmet medical need.

The company’s lead candidate, INBRX-109, is a tetravalent agonist of the receptor tyrosine kinase ROR2 designed to stimulate tissue repair and regeneration.

