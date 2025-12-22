Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $108.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

12/15/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/14/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $104.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Merit Medical Systems was given a new $103.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

10/31/2025 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $2,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,029,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,925,371.05. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,900. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.