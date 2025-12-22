Ventum Financial Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$32.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Ventum Financial from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$25.80 to C$29.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.42.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.86 on Monday, reaching C$29.16. 869,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,612,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 972.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 6.63%.The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

