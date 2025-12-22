Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $340.49 and last traded at $340.21, with a volume of 62952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.65.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day moving average of $290.03.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.49%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,091. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,222,000 after buying an additional 386,184 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after acquiring an additional 357,469 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

