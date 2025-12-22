John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $41.8360, with a volume of 21118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $849.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. CLG LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.