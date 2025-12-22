iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.7950, with a volume of 58512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.57.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

