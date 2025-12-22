Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 18.2% – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 263,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 497,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec. The company was formerly known as Jourdan Resources Inc and changed its name to Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc in June 2023.

Featured Articles

