Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.9150. Approximately 15,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 70,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $551.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 229.46%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 12,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.02 per share, for a total transaction of $453,383.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 182,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,741,490.08. This trade represents a 7.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 273.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 848.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

