American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Up 8.9% – Should You Buy?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.3250. 2,465,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,903,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

ABAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative return on equity of 59.93% and a negative net margin of 902.69%.The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

In other American Battery Technology news, COO Steven Wu sold 12,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,948.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 286,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,255.80. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Jolcover sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,125.12. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Battery Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of American Battery Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) is a U.S.-based company focused on developing domestic supply chain solutions for critical battery metals. The company’s core activities span from exploration and extraction of lithium resources to the design and operation of recycling facilities targeted at end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap. By integrating upstream resource development with downstream recycling, ABAT aims to create a closed-loop system that bolsters North American battery manufacturing.

On the resource side, American Battery Technology holds lithium claystone claims in Nevada’s Clayton Valley and is advancing a pilot direct-extraction facility designed to recover lithium and other valuable metals from brines.

