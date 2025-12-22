NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 808,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 939% from the previous session’s volume of 77,885 shares.The stock last traded at $34.1150 and had previously closed at $34.04.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $838.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

