Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.6050, but opened at $26.09. Japan Steel Works shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 1 shares.

JPSWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Japan Steel Works in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Japan Steel Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Japan Steel Works Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

