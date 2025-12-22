Medline Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDLN)

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 20,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 326% compared to the average daily volume of 4,861 put options.

Medline Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:MDLN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,104,295. Medline has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

Medline Company Profile

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

