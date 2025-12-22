B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

B Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $341.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.40.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd is an Israel?based holding company whose principal asset is its controlling equity interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd, the country’s largest integrated telecommunications provider. B Communications itself does not operate telecom services directly but derives its revenues and strategic direction from its stake in Bezeq, which offers a full suite of communications services across Israel.

Through Bezeq and its subsidiaries, B Communications benefits from operations in fixed-line telephony, broadband internet access, cellular mobile services, international communications and pay-TV broadcasting.

