PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.1984 and last traded at $7.1984. 184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

PCCW Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) is a Hong Kong–based technology and telecommunications company offering a broad array of connectivity, media and IT solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the group traces its roots to the early 2000s restructuring of the local fixed-line incumbent and has since diversified into broadband, mobile and digital media services under various subsidiaries.

The company’s consumer and enterprise businesses encompass fixed-line telephone, broadband internet access, mobile services and pay-TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.