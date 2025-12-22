ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

ECARX Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.7350. Approximately 320,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,088,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ECARX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ECARX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ECARX during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ECARX during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ECARX by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ECARX in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000.

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX’s core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company’s product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

