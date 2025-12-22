Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.75 and last traded at $173.0150. Approximately 1,510,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,372,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.65.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDC

Western Digital Trading Down 1.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 86.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.