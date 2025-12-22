Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 367,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 870,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.0190.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Curaleaf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised Curaleaf to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc is a leading American cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, processing and distribution of both medical and adult-use cannabis products. Headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates cultivation facilities, processing centers and retail dispensaries across multiple U.S. jurisdictions. The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to manage the entirety of its supply chain, from seed to sale, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Curaleaf’s product portfolio spans a wide range of formats, including premium flower, vaporizer cartridges, edibles, tinctures, topicals and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.