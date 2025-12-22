AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.09 and last traded at $205.4750, with a volume of 134749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. The trade was a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,990 shares of company stock valued at $31,161,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 129.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

