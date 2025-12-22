Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,048,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 3,707,450 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.23.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.1%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

