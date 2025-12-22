Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,048,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 3,707,450 shares.The stock last traded at $48.20 and had previously closed at $48.23.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.41.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.9686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.1%.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
