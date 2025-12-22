SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.40 and last traded at GBX 127.20, with a volume of 20136666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 120 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SigmaRoc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.72.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

