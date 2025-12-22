Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.1430. Nomura Research Institute shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 3,185 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Nomura Research Institute Trading Down 2.3%
Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 22.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.
NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.
