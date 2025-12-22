WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Stock Price Up 10.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.54. 721,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,217,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of research firms have commented on WYFI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $37.00 price objective on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised WhiteFiber to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYFI. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at $326,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at $353,000.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

