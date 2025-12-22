Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – December 22nd

Deckers Outdoor, ON, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” refer to shares of companies that design, manufacture, retail, or provide services for outdoor recreation and activities — for example makers of camping, hiking, fishing and watersports gear, outdoor apparel, recreational vehicle and outdoor-tourism operators. Investors treat them as a thematic or sector grouping because their revenues and valuations tend to be seasonal and consumer-discretionary, often sensitive to weather, economic cycles, and long-term trends like active-lifestyle and sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

