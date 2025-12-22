Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 654,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,200. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,299 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.