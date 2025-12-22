China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.0480, but opened at $6.80. China Resources Enterprise shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 3,143 shares traded.

China Resources Enterprise Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

