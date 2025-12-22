Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$64.97 and last traded at C$64.97, with a volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.82. The firm has a market cap of C$30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter. Teck Resources had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.5209386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

