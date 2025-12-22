Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Troilus Gold Corp. (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 341479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$902.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.58.

Troilus Gold (TSE:TLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Troilus Gold Corp is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company. It is focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The Troilus property [approximately 83,385-hectare] is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada.

