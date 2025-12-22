Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.49 and last traded at C$12.26, with a volume of 246618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Cormark raised Silvercorp Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of C$116.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.5394046 EPS for the current year.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc is a mineral mining company. It acquires, explores, develops, and mines precious and base metal mineral properties at its producing mines and exploration and development projects in China. The group produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc.
