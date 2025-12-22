IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.16 and last traded at C$62.60, with a volume of 40354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.71.

IGM Financial Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 3.61.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of C$971.88 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at IGM Financial

In other news, insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$492,252.00. Also, Director Esther Findlay sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.59, for a total transaction of C$188,895.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,899.64. This represents a 31.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,904 shares of company stock worth $1,982,131. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial is the largest non-bank-affiliated asset manager in Canada. The firm is part of the Power Financial group of companies, which includes Great-West Life, London Life, Canada Life, and Putnam Investments. IGM has two main operating divisionsasset management (operated through Mackenzie Investments) and wealth management (via its Investors Group Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel subsidiaries)that provide investment management products and services. IGM Financial had CAD 225.6 billion in assets under management, or AUM, and CAD 30.1 billion in assets under advisement at the end of May 2022.

See Also

